Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has issued the admit card for the preliminary examination for the Combined Engineering Services 2019 recruitment. The admit card can be downloaded by all the candidates from the official website, jpsc.gov.in.

In a notification released alongside the admit card, the Commission stated that the preliminary examination will be conducted on January 19th, 2020 in two sessions. The first session will be from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm and the second session from 2.00 pm to 4.00 pm. The detailed schedule can be accessed in this link.

Here is the direct link to download the JPSC Combined Engineering exam admit card.

The recruitment drive is being conduced to hire 542 Civil Engineers and 95 Mechanical Engineers and the application process was conducted from October 15th to November 11th, 2019.

The candidates must clear three stages of recruitment process before the final selection. The first stage is preliminary stage followed by a Main exam in which candidates who have cleared the Preliminary exam will be eligible to participate. The final round will be a personality test.