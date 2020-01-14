National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the JEE Main January 2020 examination answer keys on January 13th, 2020. All the candidates who have appeared for the JEE Main January version of the examination can check the answer keys at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Along with the answer keys, candidates can also download their question paper and response sheet from the website.

NTA also released a notification stating that the candidates can submit objections against the answers on the answer key. The link to submit objection will be available after logging in and each objection will attract a fees of Rs. 1000/- which will be reimbursed if the objection is found to be legitimate. The last day to submit the objection is January 15th, 2020 until 11.50 pm.

Here is the direct link to check the JEE Main answer keys, question paper, and response sheet.

NTA had conducted JEE Main exam January 2020 examination from January 6th to January 9th in multiple sessions. The Paper II is for admissions to B.Arch and Paper I is for admissions to BE and B.Tech courses. Around 9.35 lakh students appeared for the JEE Main January exam.

JEE Main examination is conducted for admissions to all the IIT, NIT, and CFTI institutions. The candidates who clear the Main exam and are interested in taking admissions at IITs need to appear for the JEE Advanced entrance exam.

How to check JEE Main January 2020 answer keys: