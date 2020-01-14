Uttar Pradesh Diploma in Elementary Education Authority (UP DElEd) has released the UPTET 2019 answer keys a while ago today, January 14th. All the candidates who had appeared for the exam can download the answer keys at the official website, updeled.gov.in.

The link to raise any objection against the answers on the answer keys has also been activated. The last day to submit an objection against the answers is January 17th, 2020 and it can be submitted in this direct link.

Here are the direct links to access the UPTET 2019 answer keys:

UP DElEd Authority had conducted the UPTET 2019 examination on January 8th in which around 16.5 lakh candidates had participated. The exam was initially scheduled to be conducted on December 22nd which was postponed due to the internet blockade in some parts of the state which resulted in many candidates not being able to download their admit cards.

UP Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2019 examination is conducted to certify the eligibility of candidates to teach at schools affiliated with UP education board. The Primary Level exam is conducted to certify eligibility to teach from Class I to Class V and the Upper Primary Level certifies to teach from Class VI to Class VIII.

The original schedule had said that the result will be declared on January 21st; however since the exam had to be postponed, the result will also be delayed. The result date was exactly a month after the conclusion of the exam and thus one can infer that the UPTET 2019 result can be expected in the first or second week of February.