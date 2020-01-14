Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has released the preliminary answer keys for the written exam for the recruitment of 2019 Sub-Inspector recruitment. Candidates can access the answer keys at the official website, tnusrbonline.org. Answer keys for both the Open and Departmental exam are available.

Candidates can also raise objections against the answers in the preliminary answer keys which need to be submitted according to the instructions before January 25th, 2020 (6.00 pm).

The objection should be sent with documentary proof should be sent by post to Inspector General of Police/Member Secretary, TNUSRB, Old Commissioner office campus, Pantheon Road, Egmore, Chennai - 8. Based on the objection, the Board will correct the answers and evaluate the exam.

Here are the directs link to access the preliminary exam answer keys:

OPEN

DEPARTMENT

The 2019 SI recruitment drive is being conducted for 969 positions for Tamil Nadu Police Subordinate Service and Tamil Nadu Special Police Subordinate Service and the application process was condcuted from March 20th to April 19th, 2019. The preliminary exam was conducted in the second week of January.

How to download TNUSRB 2019 SI Preliminary Answer Keys:

1. Visit the TNUSRB official website.

2. Under the relevant recruitment section, click on the Preliminary Answer Key button.

3. The answer key will open which can be printed out if required.