National Testing Agency (NTA) will open the NEET UG 2020 application correction window link today, January 15th, 2020, at the official website. Candidates who have already applied to participate in the NEET 2020 can make corrections at ntaneet.nic.in. The last day to make corrections is January 31st, 2020.

Candidates should note that online information provided by candidates like name of candidate, contact/ address details, category, PwD status, educational qualification details, date of birth, etc will be treated as correct/final. Any request for changes in information after the closure of correction period will not be considered by NTA under any circumstances.

NTA will conduct the NEET UG 2020 examination or National Entrance cum Eligibility Test for admissions to various undergraduate medical courses and the exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 3rd, 2020.

The NEET exam is for admission to the undergraduate medical courses in all medical institutions which from this year will also include admissions to AIIMS and PIGMER which till last year used to hold their own entrance exams.

NTA NEET 2020 application process was conducted from December 2nd, 2019 to January 1st, 2020. The exam is conducted in 11 languages and will test candidates on Physics, Chemistry, and Biology subjects with 180 MCQ questions for a total of 720 marks and for 3 hours’ duration.