Punjab State Education Board has issued PSTET 2018 examination admit card on January 15th, 2020. All the candidates who have applied to participate can download the admit card from the official website, pstet.net.

Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET) 2018 exam schedule has gone through multiple revisions and now the PSTET 2018 exam will be conducted on January 19th, 2019.

Here are direct links to check the PSTET 2018 admit card.

Link 1

Link 2

PSTET exam was originally scheduled to be conducted on December 15th, which was then postponed for December 22nd and then for January 5th, 2020.

PSTET exam is conducted to certify the eligibility of the candidates to teach for the schools affiliated to the PSEB. One has to score at least 60% to be considered as qualified and the certification is valid for maximum of 7 years.

The exam will have two categories. Paper I will be for candidates are want to teach from Class I to Class V and Paper II is for candidates who want to teach from Class VI to Class VIII. Candidates have the option to appear in both the papers.

How to access PSTET 2018 admit card: