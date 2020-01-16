Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will stop the application process for the post of Assistants today, January 15th, 2020. The candidates who have not applied for the same and are interested can look at the notification and apply for the same by today at the official website, rbi.org.in

A total number of 926 vacancies will be filled via this recruitment drive which began on December 24th, 2019. The preliminary exam for the recruitment is tentatively scheduled to be held on February 14th and February 15th, 2020 and the Main exam will be conducted in March 2020.

The selection process will involve a Preliminary exam and a Main exam. The prelims will be of 100 marks for 100 questions for a one-hour duration testing candidates on English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability.

The candidates must be between the ages of 20 and 28 years with relaxation in the upper age limit for candidates from reserved categories as per the norms. The candidate must at least a Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline with a minimum of 50% marks (pass class for SC/ST/PWD candidates) in the aggregate and the knowledge of word processing on PC.

Candidates who clear the Prelims will be eligible to appear for the Main exam after which they will have to undergo a language proficiency test (LPT). The language proficiency test will be conducted in the Official / Local Language of the State for which the candidate has applied for.

The candidates can click on this direct link to go through the registration and application process.

The candidates must go through the official notification before proceeding with the application process which can be accessed at the Careers page of RBI or on this direct link.