As reported earlier, Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the CA Final November 2019 examination results today, January 16th, 2020. The result for the Foundation and Intermediate examination will be declared soon. Candidates can check the result at the official websites, icaiexams.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, or, icai.nic.in.

Apart from the result, the merit list of the examination for both the old and new course has been released which contains the names of the top 50 candidates who had appeared for the examination.

Here are the direct links for all the relevant details:

CHECK RESULTS

CHECK MERIT LIST

The result can also be accessed via SMS through following way:

i) For Final Examination result the following:-

Final Examination (Old Course) CAFNLOLD (space) XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Final examination roll number of the candidate), e.g. CAFNLOLD 000128

Final Examination (New Course) CAFNLNEW (space)XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Final examination roll number of the candidate) , e.g. CAFNLNEW 000128

ICAI conducts exams for all the levels twice in a year, once in May and once in November. The result is for the May exam is generally declared in the month of July and the November exam in the month of January.