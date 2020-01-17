Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the admit card for the 2019 STET examination today, January 17th, 2020. The candidates who had applied to appear for the examination can download the admit card once it is released at the official website, bsebstet2019.in.

The website is not functioning at the moment; however, the Times of India has provided with the direct link to download the admit card.

Here is the direct link to download the BSEB STET 2019 admit card.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 28th and now the admit card has been released. The exam was initially scheduled to be conducted in October 2019 but was postponed.

The STET exam is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates to teach at schools affiliated with BSEB. There are two papers for the STET. Paper I determines the eligibility of candidates to teach for the classes 9th and 10th and the Paper II for classes 11th and 12th.

The application process for the BSEB STET 2019 started from September 9th, 2019 and the last day to submit the application was September 18th, 2019.

A total number of 25,270 candidates for the Paper I and 12,065 candidates for Paper II will be included in the merit list based on the STET 2019 examination and given certificate for the same.

The last times BSEB conducted the exam was in 2013, according to reports. Thus, there is a lot of competition to participate in the examination. The Paper I will be conducted from 10.00 am to 12.30 pm and Paper II from 2.00 pm to 4.30 pm.

Each paper has seven subjects. For Paper I, the test will be conducted for English, Maths, Science, Social Science, Hindi, Sanskrit, and Urdu. For Paper II, the subjects are English, Maths, Ph