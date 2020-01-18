Bihar State Electronics Development Corporation Ltd or BELTRON has declared the final MCQ exam result held for the recruitment of DEOs on January 17th, 2020. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the official website, bsedc.bihar.gov.in, for the result,

The result PDF can be accessed at the official website which has the name and roll number and other details of 15,880 candidates who have managed to successfully clear the exam.

Here is the direct link to check the BELTRON DEO recruitment exam result.

The result PDF states, “The general cut-off has been decided at MCQ - 30. SC/ST/Women Candidates have been qualified with 10% weightage and PH candidates with 15% weightage in qualifiying Marks).”

The CBT examination for the recruitment was conducted in the month of November and December 2019 and now the result has been declared.

How to check the BELTRON DEO recruitment result: