Indian Air Force (IAF) will close the application process for the recruitment of Unmarried Male Citizen to join as Airmen in Group ‘X’ Trades (Except Education Instructor Trade) and Group ‘Y’ {Except Auto Tech, IAF(P), IAF(S) and Musician} Trades today, January 20th.

The candidates can access the official notification and apply for the recruitment drive at the official website, airmenselection.cdac.in.

The application process for the recruitment began on January 2nd, 2020. The selection exam is scheduled to be conducted from March 19th to March 23rd, 2020.

The eligibility age range to apply for the exam is that the candidate must be born between 17 January 2000 and3 0 December 2003 (both days inclusive). In terms of qualification following criteria applies:

Group X: Passed 10+2 examination with Mathematics, Physics and English with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English or Passed 3-year Diploma Course in Engineering in any stream with an aggregate 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English in diploma (or in Intermediate/Matriculation, if English is not a subject in Diploma Course).

Group Y: {Except Automobile Technician, Indian Air Force (Police), Indian Air Force (Security), Medical Assistant and Musician} Trades: Passed Intermediate / 10+2 / Equivalent Examination in any stream/subjects with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English OR Passed two years vocational course from Education Boards with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English in vocational course or in Intermediate/Matriculation if English is not a subject in Vocational Course.

Group ‘Y’ Medical Assistant Trade Only.Passed 10+2/Intermediate/ equivalent exam with Physics, Chemistry, Biology and English from an Educational Board listed as COBSE member with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English.

Candidates can click on this direct link to begin the application process to participate in the IAF 01/2021 Airmen selection process.

Candidates are suggested to go through the official notification before proceeding with the application to get acquainted with the eligibility, qualification, exam pattern and syllabus, selection process, job specification among others. The notification is available under ‘Upcoming Opportunities’ section or one can click on this link to access it.