Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) had conducted HPTET examination in the month of November 2019 and now the result for the same has been released. Candidates who had appeared for the HPTET November 2019 examination can check the result at the official website, hpbose.org.

The result notification stated that 14,053 candidates have cleared the exam for the HPTET 2019 for various subjects. More than 50 thousand candidates had registered and participated in the exam for which the results were declared today.

Here is the direct link to check the HP TET November 2019 result.

HPTET exams are conducted for eight subjects which include TGT (Non-Medical), Language Teacher, TGT (Arts), TGT (Medical), Punjabi, Urdu, JBT, and Shastri. The subject-wise pass percentages can be accessed in the result notification available in this link. The exam is conducted to certify the eligiblity of candidates to teach in schools affiliated to HPBOSE.

How to check HPTET 2019 result: