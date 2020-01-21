The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the final result for the 2018 Livestock Assistant (LSA) recruitment on January 20th, 2020. The candidates who were selected for the document verification process can check if they made it to the final selection list at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

A total number of 1786 candidates against a total vacancy of 1905 have made it to the final selection list for non-TSA regions. For TSA regions, the final selection list has 233 candidates against a total vacancy of 244 positions.

Here is the link to access the RSMSSB 2018 LSA final result.

The Board had released the notification for the recruitment of Livestock Assistant recruitment on March 14th, 2018 for a total number of 2077 vacancies of which 1833 vacancies (modified at a latter date) were in non-TSP regions and 244 in TSP regions. The application process for the recruitment began on April 11th and the last day to apply for the positions was May 18th, 2018.

How to check RSMSSB 2018 LSA final result: