Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) released a notice on January 23rd stating the revised schedule for 2018 Group I Services Main exam. The exam will now be conducted in the month of April 2020 which was originally scheduled to be conducted in the month of April 2020.

Earlier, the Commission had released a notice on January 20th stating that the 2018 Group I Services Main exam has been postponed. The revised dates for the exam will be announced soon.

Here is the revised schedule:

07.04.2020 FN: Paper in Telugu (Qualifying Nature)

08.04.2020 FN: Paper in English (Qualifying Nature)

11.04.2020 FN: Paper-I

13.04.2020 FN: Paper-II

15.04.2020 FN: Paper-III

17.04.2020 FN: Paper-IV

19.04.2020 FN: Paper-V

The entire revised schedule can be accessed in this direct link.

The APPSC was supposed to conducted the Gazetted Officer exam in the month of April which will now be conducted from May 10th to May 13th, 2020.

The Group I Services Main exam has already been postponed for multiple times. The candidates who were declared successful in the Group I Services screening result in November are eligible to appear for the exam.

The APPSC 2018 Group I Services exam is being conducted to fill 167 positions and the screening test was conducted on May 26th, 2019 and the result for which was declared on November 1st, 2019 along with cut-off marks and final answer keys.