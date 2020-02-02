Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) has released two recruitment notifications for the 2019-20 Assistant/First Division Assistant positions on January 31st, 2020. The notification can be accessed at KPSC’s official website, kpsc.kar.nic.in, and the application process will begin on February 6th, 2020.

Two separate recruitment notifications were released in which one notification is for the post of Assistant / First Assistant for RPC for 975 vacancies. The second notification is for 137 vacancies for the post of Assistant/ First Assistant for HK.

The application process will start on February 6th, 2020 at the official website and the last day to apply for the KPSC Assistant position is March 6th, 2020. The last day to pay the application fees is February 7th.

Candidates are advised to go through the official notification at the KPSC’s official website under ‘What is New’ section. Alternatively, one can click on these direct links to access the notification.