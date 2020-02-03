Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has declared the result for the preliminary exam for the recruitment of Police SI/Sergeant/ASI on February 1st. Candidates who have participated in the recruitment process can check the result from the official website, bpssc.bih.nic.in.

A total number of 5.85 lakh had applied to participate in the examination and 49,506 candidates have cleared the exam and are now eligible to participate in the next round of the recruitment. The Commission also released the category-wise cut-off marks for the exam.

Here is the direct link to check BPSSC 2019 Police SI/Sergeant/ASI result.

The Commission had conducted the preliminary exam for the recruitment on December 22nd and the admit card for the same was issued on December 3rd.

BPSSC had released an official notification for the recruitment of 2,446 vacancies on August 21st and the application process for the same was conducted from August 22nd to September 25th.

The recruitment is being conducted for 2,446 vacancies for the positions of Police Superintendent, Sergeant, Assistant Superintendent Jail (Direct Recruitment), and Assistant Superintendent Jail (Ex-Servicemen) positions.

How to download BPSSC 2019 recruitment exam result: