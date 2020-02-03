Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued the preliminary exam admit card for the post of Assistants on February 3rd, 2020. Candidates who have applied to appear for the exam can download the admit card from the official website, rbi.org.in.

A total number of 926 vacancies will be filled via this recruitment drive and the application process went on from December 23rd, 2019 to January 16th, 2020. The preliminary exam for the recruitment is scheduled to be held on February 14th and February 15th, 2020 and the main exam will be conducted in March 2020.

Here is the direct link to download RBI Assistant preliminary exam call letter.

The selection process will involve a Preliminary exam and a Main exam. The prelims will be of 100 marks for 100 questions for a one-hour duration testing candidates on English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability.

Candidates who clear the Prelims will be eligible to appear for the Main exam after which they will have to undergo a language proficiency test (LPT). The language proficiency test will be conducted in the Official / Local Language of the State for which the candidate has applied for.