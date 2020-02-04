Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the Preliminary exam date for the Odisha Civil Services 2019 on February 3rd, 2020. The Preliminary exam for the OCS will be conducted on March 15th, 2020.

The notice stated that the date of the preliminary examination is tentative and details of the programme of the said examination will be notified later on the official OPSC website,

OPSC had released the Odisha Civil Services notification on November 4th and the application was processed from November 13th, 2019 to December 10th, 2019.

The OSC 2019 is being conducted to fill 153 Group A and Group B vacancies. The Group A vacancies are for Odisha Administrative Service, Odisha Police Service, and Odisha Financial Service. The Group B vacancies are for Odisha Co-operative Service, Odisha Revenue Service, and Odisha Taxation & Accounts Service.

The candidates must go through three rounds of selection process before the final appointment. The first level will be the preliminary exam which will be an objective exam testing candidates on two papers on General Studies. Candidates who clear this level will appear for the descriptive paper exam or Main exam and then there will be an interview/personality test round.