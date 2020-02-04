Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the answer keys for the 2019 recruitment drive on February 4th, 2020. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can download the answer keys from the official website, cbse.nic.in.

The Board has also activated the objection link for candidates to raise objections against the answers. The candidates can submit Objection from 04.02.2020 to 07.02.2020 by 11:55 PM. It should also be noted that candidate cannot view questions and Answers and can not submit objections.

Here is the direct link to access the CBSE answer keys and link to raise objection.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for various positions which includes Accountants, Assistants Assistant Secretary, Assistant Secretary (IT), Analyst (IT), Junior Hindi Translator, Senior Assistant, Stenographer among others.

How to download CBSE recruitment answer keys: