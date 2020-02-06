Food Corporation of India (FCI) has released the Phase II examination admit card for the 2019 Category II recruitment for various positions today, February 6th, 2020. Candidates who have cleared the Phase I examination for the recruitment drive can download the call letter from the official website, recruitmentfci.in.

The Corporation will conduct the Phase II examination on February 23rd, 2020. The call letter was expected to be released 10 days before the exam; however, has been released earlier. The notification for the Phase II exam can be accessed in this link.,

Here are the direct links to download the Phase II FCI recruitment call letter:

The recruitment drive is being conducted for Category II positions which include Manager(General/ Depot/ Movement/ Accounts/ Technical/ Civil Engineering/ Electrical Mechanical Engineering). There a total number of 328 vacancies for all the five zones.