Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the recruitment notification for 1,137 vacancies. The application process for HSSC will commence from 3rd March, 2020. Candidates can apply online via the official website- hssc.gov.in till 24th March, 2020.

The candidates applying for HSSC need to hold minimum matriculation (class 10) pass certificate. The last date to pay the fee online is 27th March, 2020. The registration number will be generated after candidates fill in the registration form online. The exam date will be announced shortly.

The breakdown of HSSC 2020 vacancies is as follows:

Naib Tehsildar: 6

Election Kanungo: 21

Work Supervisor: 117

Auto Diesel Mechanic: 39

Carpenter: 33

Plumber: 4

Receptionist-cum-Telephone Operator: 9

Fitter Heavy Machine: 39

Supervisor: 12

Blacksmith: 6

Workshop Machinery Operator: 14

Charge man Heavy Plant: 14

Inspector: 32

Section Officer: 5

Sub Station General Attendant: 2

Electrician: 4

Junior Mechanic: 10

Accounts Clerk: 11

Store Keeper: 3

Store Clerk: 6

Assistant Seed Production Officer: 31

Account Assistant: 2

Senior Mechanic: 2

Marketing Assistant: 4

TGT Punjabi: 176

Turner Instructor: 93

Surveyor: 1

Painter: 27

Mason: 23

Mechanic: 7

Lift Operator: 2

Charge man: 2

Charge man (Electrical): 10

Electrician: 115

Machine Tool Operator: 7

Auto Electrician: 11

Charge man Miscellaneous: 11

Storekeeper: 15

Fitter Instructor: 144