Friday, February 21

Hindi

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan

Synopsis: “Every love story deserves a happy ending. But the road to achieving this happy ending is a little too rough for Kartik and Aman. While Aman’s family tries hard to battle his love for Kartik, Kartik isn’t prepared to step back until he marries Aman!”

Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao.

Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship

Synopsis: “When an abandoned and dilapidated ship called the Sea Bird mysteriously runs aground on the shores of Mumbai, one man is assigned to close the case. But the sinister stories surrounding the ship may have more truth to them than he previously thought.”

Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar.

English

The Call of the Wild

Synopsis: “Adapted from the beloved literary classic, ‘The Call of the Wild’ vividly brings to the screen the story of Buck, a big-hearted dog whose blissful domestic life is turned upside down when he is suddenly uprooted from his California home and transplanted to the exotic wilds of the Alaskan Yukon during the Gold Rush of the 1890s. As the newest rookie on a mail delivery dog sled team–and later its leader–Buck experiences the adventure of a lifetime, ultimately finding his true place in the world and becoming his own master.”

Cast: Harrison Ford, Dan Stevens, Omar Sy, Karen Gillan, Bradley Whitford, Colin Woodell.

Brahms: The Boys II

Synopsis: “After a family moves into the Heelshire Mansion, their young son soon makes friends with a life-like doll called Brahms.”

Cast: Katie Holmes, Christopher Convery, Owain Yeoman.

Marathi

Tattaad

Synopsis: ‘As per his ailing grandmother`s last wish, Santya, a clarinet player, is all set to get married. He meets Babita and the two fall in love, but Babita`s uncle refuses to let her marry a mere pipani player. Santya promises to form his own band and prove his worthiness to Babita`s family.’

Cast: Jyoti Subhash, Chetan DK, Rahul Belapurkar, Sagar Pawar, Rohit Jadhav Sudarshan Kale, Kaka Shirole, Sharad Dikule, Swapnil Dhondge, Anil Nagarkar, Praful Kamble.

Ibhrat

Synopsis: ‘Based on the novel Avadi by renowned folk musician and poet Anna Bhau Sathe, the film revolves around caste issues with characters Malhar, who is a wrestler in peak physical condition and Maya, who is a free-spirited young woman.’

Cast: Shilpa Thakre, Sanjay Shejwal, Suresh Vishwakarma, Vursahli Hatalkar, Aniket Kelkar, Dr.Sudhir Nikam, Akansha Bhoir.

Telugu

Bheeshma

Synopsis: “The film revolves around Bheeshma, a man making his living as a meme creator, who wants to remain single forever. But will he be able to?”

Cast: Nithiin, Rashmika Mandanna.

Pressure Cooker

Synopsis: “The story is about a young graduate under pressure from his father who expects him to go and “settle” in USA to be seen as successful.”

Cast: Preethi Asrani, Tanikella Bharani, Keshav Deepak.

Tamil

Server Sundaram

Synopsis: “This comedy-drama film is the story of a young man who joins a catering course where he learned everything about the field. This eventually leads him into participating in an international cookery contest in Dubai.”

Cast: Santhanam, Vaibhavi, Saurabh Shukla.

Mafia Chapter 1

Synopsis: “Set in Chennai, Mafia Chapter 1 is a high octane gangster drama that portrays a cat and mouse game between two powerful characters. This captivating and gritty narrative will keep you on the edge of your seat.”

Cast: Arun Vijay, Prasanna, Priya Bhavani Shankar.

Baaram

Synopsis: “Baaram revolves around a widowed night watchman named Karuppasamy, who lives with his sister and three nephews - Veera, Mani and Murugan - at a small town in Tamil Nadu. When he breaks his hip after duty one morning, his son takes him to the ancestral village to get treated, despite the protests of his nephews. Eight days later Karuppasamy passes away but Veera is convinced that his death is not as natural as it seems.”

Cast: Adhini, Ajith, Atulya Anand.

Kannada

Shivaji Surathkal - The Case of Ranagiri Rahasya

Cast: Ramesh Aravind, Radhika Narayan, Aarohi Narayan, Avinash, Ramesh Pandit.

Popcorn Monkey Tiger

Synopsis: “The story narrates details of two characters Seena and Devika experiencing crime in different phases of life by meeting different people, who may make them realize human values and emotions or not.”

Cast: Dhananjaya, Smitha.

Malayalam (Rest of India)

Trance

Synopsis: “Story revolves around Viju Prasad, a motivational trainer based out of Kanyakumari, and the growth and setbacks he faces in different phases of his life.”

Cast: Fahadh Fasil, Soubin.

Bengali

Paintings in the Dark

Synopsis: “The whole film depicts darkness and also, finds out a way to eliminate it. It is the story of Emmanuel who is born blind and is an artist who paints through feeling his circumstances and surroundings; however, an event turns out to be the point of no return in his life.”

Cast: Rashed Rahman, Sayantee Chattaraj, Sreela Tripathy, Biswajit Ghosh, Surajit Maity, Nilanjana Rudra, Arjun Chakraborty, Surajit Maity, Tiyas Dey, Saheb Halder.

Punjabi

Shooter

Synopsis: ‘Based on the life and crimes of notorious gangster Sukha Kahlwan’.

Cast: Jayy Randhawa, Vadda Grewal, Swaalina.

Gujarati

Paatra

Synopsis: “PAATRA is a true story about a painter who is not ready to sell his talent by selling his paintings. He follows painting as a passion but not as profession! Professionally he does nothing, He has a family of two to support. He believes that god has gifted him this talent and he must not sell it out. He belongs from a small town and his paintings are known to be very beautiful. Neither there are buyers and nor he is ready to sell his paintings.”

Cast: Dinesh Lamba, Prinal Oberoi.

Movie release information is subject to change.