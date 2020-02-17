Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has potponed the Selection Posts Examination Phase-VII result for tomorrow, February 18th, 2020. The result was expected to be declared today but a notice released said that the result will be declared tomorrow.

The results for all the level of recruitment drive – Matriculation, Higher Secondary, and Graduation levels – will be declared at the official website, ssc.nic.in.

The result date postponement notice can be accessed in this link.

The SSC had released the tentative date for the future results on February 13th which stated that the tentative date for the declaration result will be today for the Selection Post Phase VII 2019.

The Selection Phase VII vacancies are basically categorized into three groups; first for which matriculation qualification is required; second where the candidate must have completed the 12th or equivalent exam, and third where candidates must have attained a graduation from any stream.

The computer-based exam under the recruitment drive was conducted from October 14th to October 18th, 2019, result for which is expected to be released today.

The vacancies for which the recruitment drive is being conducted is spread across 236 departments in various regions. Each position requires different qualification and eligibility and in some cases work experience, too. The candidates are advised to go through the notification to discern the suitable position for which they can apply.

The notification for the 2019 Phase VII Selection Posts was released on August 6th, 2019 and the last day to apply for the same as August 31st, 2019. The candidates who clear the exam will appear for the document scrutiny round, details of which will be released in due course.