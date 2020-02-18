Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the results for the 2018 Senior English Teacher recruitment examination on February 17th, 2020. All the candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the result at the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The result for both the TSP and non-TSP areas were released for the 2018 English Senior Teacher recruitment examination. Along with the list of successful candidates, category-wise cut-off marks were also released in the same document.

Here is the direct link to check the RPSC Sr. Teacher result.

The result has been declared after the counselling sessions conducted on November 18th, 2019 for TSP areas and from November 22nd to November 25th, 2019 for non-TSP areas. The counselling was conducted for candidates who had cleared in the exam, result for which was declared on July 31st, 2019.

How to check RPSC Sr. Teacher result: