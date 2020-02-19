Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the result for the Phase VII Selection Post Paper I result for all the levels on February 18th, 2020. Candidates can check the result for the Paper I examination for Selection Post Phase 7 on its official website, ssc.nic.in.

The result notification which was released separately for Graduate, Higher Secondary and Matriculation level stated that the a total number of 10,817, 2,345, and 5181 candidates cleared the exam from the each level, respectively. The notification also stated the the category-wise cut-off marks.

Here are the direct links to check the SSC Phase VII Selection Post result:

The notification for various levels can be accessed in these links.

The computer-based exam under the recruitment drive was conducted from October 14th to October 18th, 2019. The vacancies for which the recruitment drive is being conducted is spread across 236 departments in various regions. Each position requires different qualification and eligibility and in some cases work experience, too.

The notification for the 2019 Phase VII Selection Posts was released on August 6th, 2019 and the last day to apply for the same as August 31st, 2019. The candidates who clear the exam will appear for the document scrutiny round, details of which will be released in due course.

The Selection Phase VII vacancies are basically categorized into three groups; first for which matriculation qualification is required; second where the candidate must have completed the 12th or equivalent exam, and third where candidates must have attained a graduation from any stream.