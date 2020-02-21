Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TNTRB) has released the tentative answer keys for the examination conducted for the Block Educational Officer (BEO) on February 20th, 2020. The candidates can check the answer keys at the official website, trb.tn.nic.in.

The candidates can raise objections online on the official website, against the answers on the answer keys and the last day to submit the objection is February 26th, 2020 (5.30 pm). For any objections, candidates should give proof from standard Text Books only. The representation in any other form including E.mail, courier, India-post or application in person will not be entertained.

TNTRB had released the recruitment notification ad released the notification for the BEO along with Polytechnic Lecturer recruitment on November 27th and the application process for the BEO was conducted from December 20th to January 9th, 2020. The recruitment drive will be done to fill 97 vacancies.

