Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the preliminary examination dates for the 2019 Odisha Civil Services examination on February 20th, 2020. The preliminary exam is set to be conducted on March 15th, 2020 in two sessions and details of the same will be released on the official website, opsc.gov.in.

The exam will be conducted in two session at five zones in the state i.e. Balasore, Berhampore, Bhubeneswar, Cuttack, and Sambalpur. Both the sessions will test candidates on General Studies with first session from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm and second session from 2.00 pm to 4.00 pm.

The notice released to inform the exam dates also stated that the admissions certificate for the same will be released soo and candidates are advised to keep checking the OPSC website frequently for latest updates. Along with the programme details, the Commission also released the list of rejected candidates for the exam on teh website.

Earlier the tentative schedule released by the Commission had stated the March 15th date for the preliminary exam is tentative which has been finalised now.

The OSC 2019 is being conducted to fill 153 Group A and Group B vacancies. The Group A vacancies are for Odisha Administrative Service, Odisha Police Service, and Odisha Financial Service. The Group B vacancies are for Odisha Co-operative Service, Odisha Revenue Service, and Odisha Taxation & Accounts Service.

The candidates must go through three rounds of selection process before the final appointment. The first level will be the preliminary exam which will be an objective exam testing candidates on two papers on General Studies. Candidates who clear this level will appear for the descriptive paper exam or Main exam and then there will be an interview/personality test round.