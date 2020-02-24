Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a recruitment special recruitment advertisement for 41 vacancies for various positions on February 22nd, 2020. The recruitment is being conducted for various scientist and economist positions, details of which can be accessed at the UPSC website, upsc.gov.in, and application process can be processed at the upsconline,nic.in.

The details of the 41 vacancies for eight positions are as follows:

Two vacancies for the post of Junior Scientific Officer, National Centre of Organic Farming, Ghaziabad, Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare

One vacancy for the post of Regional Home Economist, Directorate of Extension, Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare

Seven vacancies for the post of Scientist ‘B’ (Civil Engineering), Central Soil and Materials Research Station, New Delhi, Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti

Twenty four vacancies for the post of Scientist ‘B’ (Civil Engineering),Central Water and Power Research Station, Khadakwasla, Pune,Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministryof Jal Shakti

Two vacancies for the post of Scientist ‘B’ (Electrical Engineering), Central Water and Power Research Station, Khadakwasla, Pune, Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti

Two vacancies for the post of Scientist ‘B’ (Environmental Engineering),Central Water and Power Research Station, Khadakwasla, Pune,Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation,Ministryof Jal Shakti

Two vacancies for the post of Scientist ‘B’ (Mechanical Engineering),Central Water and Power Research Station, Khadakwasla, Pune,Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation,Ministryof Jal Shakti

One vacancy for the post of Scientist ‘B’ (Geo Physics), Central Soil and Material Research Station, New Delhi, Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti

The application process for the above-mentioned positions will go on until March 12th, 2020 and the submitted application can be printed on or before March 13th, 2020.

The candidates are advised to go through the notification carefully to get more details on qualification, eligibility, desired experience, reservation policy, interview process among others before proceeding with the application. The notification can be accessed in this direct link.