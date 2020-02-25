Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to declare the Tier-II exam result for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) 2018 recruitment today, February 25th, 2020. The candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the result, once released, at SSCs official website, ssc.nic.in.

The Commission had released the result status for the examinations conducted in the past which stated that the CHSL Tier II result for 2018 will be released today. The date is tentative and is subject to change; however, one can expect it to be declared at least within the next few days if not today.

SSC had conducted the CHSL 2018 Tier-II examination on September 29th in which the candidates who had cleared the Tier-I exam of the recruitment drive were eligible to participate in the exam.

The Commission had declared the CHSL 2018 Tier I result on September 12th, 2019. A total number of 47,606 have cleared the Tier-I stage and were eligible appear for the Tier-II of which 175 candidates are for DEO (Other than C&G) position, 2330 for DEO for C&G position, and 45,101 for LDC/JSA and PA/SA positions.

SSC CHSL test is being conducted to fill up almost 5,800 vacancies out of which 1,855 are for Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant (PA); 3,880 are for Postal Assistant (PA)/Sorting Assistant (SA), and 54 for Data Entry Operators (DEO).

A total number of 29.68 lakh candidates had applied to appear for the Tier-I exam of which only 13.17 appear for it, which makes the attendance of mere 44.37%.