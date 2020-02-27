Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) released the official notification for 2017, 2018, and 2019 Combined Civil Services examination on February 26th, 2020. The application process for the same will begin from March 1st and can be processed at the official website, jpsc.gov.in.

The JPSC will conduct the Combined Civil Services examination to fill 267 vacancies, details of which can be accessed in the official notification. The application process will be conducted from March 1st to March 30th and application fees can be paid until April 1st, 2020.

The selection process will involve three stages of which the first stage is a Preliminary examination consisting of two General Studies papers. The candidates who clear the Prelim exams will be eligible to appear for the Main exam after which an Interview round will be conducted and Physical Standard/Physical Efficiency Test wherever required.

The candidates must hold a graduate degree from any recognised university to be eligible to apply and must be born between August 1st, 2011 and August 1st, 2019 with relaxation as per the norms in the upper age limit for candidates from reserved categories.

Here is the direct link to access JPSC Combined Civil Services notification.

Candidates are suggested to go through the official notification carefully and understand the various aspects of the examination before proceeding with the application which will start from March 1st.