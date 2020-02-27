Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit card for the PCS, Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF)/Range Forest Officer (RFO) 2018 Main examination on February 26th, 2020. The candidates who have cleared the Preliminary exam can download the admit card from the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in.

A total number of 21,341 have cleared the preliminary examination for various positions and are now eligible to appear for the Main examination round of the recruitment drive. The candidates should check the admit card carefully to get more information on the exact venue, date and time of the exam.

How to Download UPPSC ACF/RFO Main exam admit card:

Visit the UPPSC official website. On the home page, link to download the admit card is available. Click on it. Enter the log-in details and click on ‘Get Admit Card’ button. The admit card can be downloaded and printed out from the page.

A total number of 635,844 candidates had applied for the recruitment of which 398,630 appear for the examination. A total number of 19,096 candidates have cleared the PCS 2018 exam and 2,245 have cleared the AFC/RFO preliminary exam.

The Commission is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 988 vacancies for the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services and 92 vacancies for the Assistant Conservator of Forest/Range Forest Officer. The details of the Main exam will be updated on the official website in the near future.