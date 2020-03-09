Indian Air Force (IAF) has released the admit card for the exam that will be conducted for the recruitment of Unmarried Male Citizen to join as Airmen in Group ‘X’ Trades (Except Education Instructor Trade) and Group ‘Y’ {Except Auto Tech, IAF(P), IAF(S) and Musician} Trades. The admit card can be downloaded from the official website, airmenselection.cdac.in/CASB/

The selection exam is scheduled to be conducted from March 19th to March 23rd, 2020. The application process for the recruitment began on January 2nd, 2020, and the last day to apply for the same was January 20th, 2020.

Here is the direct link to download the IAF admit card.

How to download IAF Airmen Group X and Y exam admit card: