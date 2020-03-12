Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit card for the 2019 Block Education Officer examination on March 11th, 2020. The candidates who had applied to participate in the examination can download the admit card from the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in.

The Commission released a notification along with the admit card which said that the examination will be conducted on March 22nd from 9.30 am to 11.30 am at 18 districts in the state. The candidates must check the admit card carefully for the exam venue details.

How to download UPPSC 2019 Block Education Officer admit card:

Visit the UPPSC official website. On the right panel, click on the link to download admit card for various exams. Enter the required details and click on ‘Download Admit Card’. The admit card needs to be printed out.

The application process for the Block Education Officer was released on December 13th, 2019. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 309 vacancies.