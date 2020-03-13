Bihar Board Diploma in Elementary Education JEE 2020 examination admit card will be issued today, March 13th, according to reports. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 28th and the admit card will be issued at the official website, biharboardvividh.com.

The JEE exam for D.El.Ed is condcuted for admissions to D.El.Ed courses offered by various institutions in the state. The exam will be conducted on March 28th from 10.00 am to 12.30 am.

The application process for the Bihar D.El.Ed 2020 was conducted from December 5th and the last day to apply for the same December 29th, 2020.

The exam will have 150 questions with a total of 450 marks with no negative marks for wrong answers. The duration for the exam is 1 hour 30 minutes and will test candidates on General Hindi, Mathematics, Science, Social Studies, and Analytics.

How to check Bihar D.El.Ed JEE admit card: