Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the answer keys for the Tier I examination for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) today, March 16, 2020. The candidates who had participated in the exam can download the answer keys from the SSC official website, ssc.nic.in.

The candidates can send representation for tentative Answer Keys, if any, and it needs to be submitted online from 16.03.2020 (11.00 AM) to 21.03.2020 (11.00 AM) on payment of Rs. 100/-per question/answer challenged.

Here is the direct link to download the CGL 2019 Tier I answer keys and send the representation.

The CGL exam is being hed to fill vacancies in 34 positions. The total number of vacancies will be informed at a later date. The eligibility age range can be anywhere from 18 to 32 years old depending on the position, details of which can be accessed in the notification with relaxation in the upper age limit for reserved candidates.

The Tier I examination was conducted from March 2nd to March 11th and now the answer keys have been released.

How to check SSC CGL Tier I answer keys: