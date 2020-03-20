Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is expected to release the result for the class IX board examination today evening, according to several reports. There were reports that the result was supposed to be published yesterday; however, new reports suggest that it will be coming out today.

Students who have appeared for the Class 9th examination from the state under the state board can check the result once released at these official websites:

It should be noted that there has been no official confirmation about the result dates and the information is being relayed based on several outlets reporting on it.

Reports suggest that over 4 lakh candidates have appeared for the IX board examination this year from the state and are eagerly waiting for the results. If the results are released today, it would be more than 20 days ahead compared to 2019. In 2019, the result was declared on April 11th, 2019.

How to check JAC IX result: