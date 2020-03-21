Rajasthan High Court has released a recruitment notification to fill Junior Assistant, Junior Assistant and Clerk Grade II positions on March 20th, 2020. The notification for the same can be accessed at Rajasthan High Court’s official website, hcraj.nic.in, and the application process will begin on March 30th.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1760 vacancies for all the three positions. The application process will begin on March 30th and will go on until April 27th and last day to pay the application fees is April 28th, 2020.

The minimum qualification for a candidate to apply to participate in the recruitment drive is graduate and a basic knowledge on computers. The candidates must be between the ages of 18 and 40 years with relaxation in the upper age limit for candidates from reserved categories according to the norms.

Here is the direct link to access the Rajasthan High Court recruitment notification.

Candidates must appear for a written test as part of the selection process. The written exam will consist of Hindi, English, and General Knowledge questions for 300 marks and for a 2-hour duration. The candidates who clear the exam will appear for a typing test on computer in Hindi and English after which a merit list will be released and final selection will be made.

Candidates are suggested to go through the official notification carefully for more details on qualification, eligibility, vacancy breakdown, reservation policy, exam pattern, exam syllabus among others before proceeding with the application process.