Punjab State Education Board has declared the PSTET 2018 examination result on March 23rd, 2020. All the candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the result at the official website, pstet.net.

Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET) 2018 exam was postponed multiple times and was finally conducted on January 19th, 2019. PSTET exam was originally scheduled to be conducted on December 15th, which was then postponed for December 22nd and then for January 5th, 2020.

Here is the direct link to check the PSTET 2018 exam result.

PSTET exam is conducted to certify the eligibility of the candidates to teach for the schools affiliated to the PSEB. One has to score at least 60% to be considered as qualified and the certification is valid for maximum of 7 years.

The exam had two categories. Paper I was for candidates who want to teach from Class I to Class V and Paper II is for candidates who want to teach from Class VI to Class VIII. Candidates have the option to appear in both the papers.

How to access PSTET 2018 result:

Visit the PSTET official website. On the left panel, click on the result link. Login with your details and submit. The result will be displayed which can be printed out from the page.

With the outbreak of Coronavirus, candidates are suggested to check the result from their mobile phones or personal computers from the comfort of their homes or their residences, and to avoid visiting crowded cybercafes. If visiting a cybercafe is necessary, precautions must be taken to keep the hands sanitised before and after using the public computer and maintaining a social distance from other people.