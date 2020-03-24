Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has delayed the result declaration date for the CRP –PO/MT -VIII, CRP-CLERKS-VIII and CRP –Specialist Officers-VIII until further orders. A notification released today stated that the measure was taken ‘Due to the unforeseen circumstances, i.e., COVID-19 Pandemic,’

The notification also added, “The notifications dated 01.04.2019 with respect to expiration of Reserve List on 31.03.2020 for all the above mentioned common recruitment processes shall be accordingly modified and the validity date shall be informed in due course.”

The notification regarding the postponement can be accessed at the official website or in this direct link.

The candidates are advised to follow the official website frequently to get the latest updates on the exams. One can also follow Scroll.in’s Announcement page for the latest update on IBPS exams.