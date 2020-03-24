Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the result for the 2020 12th examination today, March 24th, 2020. The students who had appeared for the exam can check the result at the official website, onlinebseb.in and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

The students scored a pass percentage of 80.44% this year, according to the Times of India. This is a marginal improvement compared to 2019 when the pass percentage was 79.7%. The result for all the streams, that is Arts. Commerce, Science, and Vocational have been released and can be checked now.

Over 12 lakh candidates had appeared for the examination of which more than 5 lakh candidates were girls. The exams were conducted from February 3rd to February 13th, 2020.

Times of India also reports that Neha Kumari topped the Science stream with 95.2%. The Commerce stream was topped by Kausar Fatma and Sudhanshu Chaudhary with 95.2%. For Arts, the topper was Sakshy Kumari with 94.8%.

The websites are little slow for now but students are requested to keep patience and keep checking the websites. Also, with the outbreak of Coronavirus, candidates are suggested to check the result from their mobile phones or personal computers from the comfort of their homes or their residences, and to avoid visiting crowded cybercafes. If visiting a cybercafe is necessary, precautions must be taken to keep the hands sanitised before and after using the public computer and maintaining a social distance from other people.