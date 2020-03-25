Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has started the application process for the ITICAT 2020 examination from March 24th, 2020. The official notification can be accessed and the application process can be done at BCECEB’s official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

ITICAT or Industrial Training Institute Competitive Admission Test is conducted for admissions to institutions providing ITI courses in the state of Bihar. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 25th and the last day to apply for the same is April 26th, 2020.

The exam will be of a 2-hour duration consisting of 50 questions each in Maths, General Science, and General Knowledge for 300 marks. Each question will carry 2 marks and there will be no negative marks for wrong answers.

Here is the direct link to access the 2020 ITICAT notification.

Here is the direct link to access ITICAT 2020 important dates and application process.

The candidates must have cleared 10th class with Maths and Science as subjects to be eligible to apply to appear for the exam. The candidate must be at least 14 years old; however, for certain course stream, the candidate must be least 17 years old.

Here is the direct link to start the registration and application process for the 2020 ITICAT exam.

Candidates are suggested to go through the notification and other details before proceeding with the application. If possible, candidates should apply for this course from their personal computers or mobile phones. If visiting a cyber cafe or doing it from a public computer is the only way to apply, then precautions of sanitising one’s hands before and after the usage of the computer and maintaining a social distance to protect from Coronavirus should be followed.