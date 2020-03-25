Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released a notice on March 23 stating that Review Medical Exam (RME) and Detailed Medical Exam (DME) for various recruitment have been postponed. SSC said that the decision was taken due to the situation arising out of the COVID-19 and the need to cater to the emergency.

The list of exams that have been postponed are as follows:

Postponement of the Review Medical Examination (RME) in respect of candidates ofConstable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018, which was scheduled to be held from 24.03.2020 to 30.04.2020.

Postponement of the Detailed Medical Examination (DME) in respect of 1,723 candidates of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018, which was scheduled to be held from 26.03.2020 to 07.04.2020.

Postponement of the Detailed Medical Examination (DME) in respect of the remaining candidates of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspector in CISF Examination, 2018, which was scheduled to be held from 23.03.2020 to 30.03.202

SSC is expected to release the new dates after the lockdown situation has been withdrawn. The decision was prompted after a communication by the Ministry of Home Affairs.