Institute of Chartered Accountant of India (ICAI) has postponed all its May 2020 CA examinations. In a notice released on March 27th, the Institute said the exams now will be conducted from June 19th to July 4th.

The decision to postpone came as no surprise as multiple school, college, universities, entrance exams, government job recruitment processes have already been postponed due to the lockdown imposed by the government to mitigate the spread the COVID-19 pandemic.

The notice said, “it is hereby notified for general information that in view of the ongoing spurt of the COVID-19 pandemic and in the interest of the well-being of students, the Chartered Accountant Examinations initially scheduled from 2nd May 2020 to 18th May 2020 stand rescheduled and the said examinations shall now be held from 19th June 2020 to 4th July, 2020.”

The new schedule for the May 2020 CA exam along with the notification can be accessed in this direct link.

