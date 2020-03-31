Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will be releasing the 8th and 9th class examination result for this year after the April 15th. Earlier, the 9th class results were postponed due to lockdown situation and now the reports are pouring that 8th class result will also be released after the lockdown.

As reported earlier for 9th class, JAC has completed the evaluation and data collating process but has withheld to release the results to avoid students breaking the lockdown and flocking to cybercafes. The Council seems to have adopted the same rationale to delay the release of the 8th class result.

Students who have appeared for the Class 8th or Class 9th examination from the state under the state board can check the result once released at these official websites:

Reports suggest that over 4 lakh candidates have appeared for the VIII and IX board examination this year from the state and are eagerly waiting for the results. In 2019, the result for class 9th was declared on April 11th, 2019 and 8th exam result was declared on April 17th..

How to check JAC result:

Visit the JAC results websites. Once the result is declared, a link to check the result will be activated. Click on it. Enter the roll number and other details. The result will be displayed.

India enters the 7th day of lockdown which will last until April 15th. On Monday, the country reported 227 new cases of COVID-19 aking the number of cases to 1,251. The number of deaths rose by seven to 32 by Monday night, the Union Health Ministry said.