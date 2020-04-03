On day 8 of the #ReadInstead liftest, we bring you a conversation with Nobel laureates Esther Duflo and Abhijit Banerjee. The two, along with economist Michael Kremer, won the 2019 Nobel Prize for Economics for their ‘experimental approach to alleviating global poverty’.

Banerjee and Duflo, who are married to each other, co-founded the Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab in 2013, and teach at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Play

More than a million cases of coronavirus have been registered globally. The number of Covid-19 positive cases rose to 1,014,673, including 52,973 deaths, according to a tracker by Johns Hopkins University. The toll in Spain has crossed 10,000.

The #ReadInstead campaign was set up in response to the lockdown people are living through because of the coronavirus.

The online literary festival will include some of Juggernaut’s biggest authors and consist of conversations, workshops, competitions, masterclasses and more.