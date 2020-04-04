National Testing Agency (NTA) quashed any rumours of a change in the syllabus for NEET UG 2020 examination. The agency took note of a notice floating around stating that the agency has made a few changes in the NEET UG syllabus and confirmed that is a fake notice.

In a notice released on Friday, the agency said, “All candidates preparing for NEET 2020 are hereby informed that there is NO change in syllabus of NEET. NTA does not decide the syllabus, it only provides a link to the syllabus. The link is provided in the Information Bulletin and reproduced again (www.mciindia.org). Please do not be misled by false information and fake Notices.”

The agency further added that the candidates should depend on NTA’s official website and NEET’s official websites for information, which is ntaneet.nic.in and nta.ac.in. One can get in touch with NTA also at 8287471852, 8178359845, 9650173668, 9599676953, 8882356803 for any further clarification.

NEET UG exam was scheduled to be conducted on May 3rd but has been postponed tentatively for the last week of May due to the lockdown situation to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. The new schedule is expected to be released after April 15th after the lockdown is lifted and the agency has a chance to assess the situation.