Haryana government has decided to promote all students from class 1 to class 8 without any examination. Chief Minister Khattar said that no students would be detained in these classes and will be promoted without any examinations. The country has been put under lockdown amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

The Times of India reports that an official statement on Sunday said, “The Chief Minister said that students of the above classes will be able to enroll in the next class as soon as the school opens.”

For class 10th students, CM said that students will be promoted for the next class on the basis of average marks for obtained in subjects for which exams have already been conducted. The exam for the science subject is yet to be conducted.

A similar plan has been on place for class 11th students who will be promoted to class 12th based on the exams already conducted. Maths exam is yet to be conducted. The exam for the maths subject will be conducted after circumstances are normal.