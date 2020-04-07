Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will let learners submit their assignments via email so as to mitigate the disruption caused by the COVID-19 lockdown. The information was revealed in a release issued by the university.

The IGNOU release said, “In view of complete lockdown to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, the University has decided to facilitate assignment submission by learners through email. Learners can submit scanned copies of handwritten assignments through email to the respective RC (Regional Centre) email.”

The regional centres will accept scanned copy of the handwritten assignments through a dedicated email ID and the evaluation process will begin thereafter.

India enters the day third week of lockdown today. The number of novel coronavirus cases in the country rose to 4,421 on Tuesday morning, and the toll increased to 114, according to health ministry figures.