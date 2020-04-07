Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) will announce the 9th class examination result on April 19th, 2020, according to Indian Express. The report states that the result will be declared at the official website, bseh.org.in. Apart from this, the board will not be conducting any further exams for Class 10th board.

The decision to announce the class 9th result was taken so that students can join class 10th once the school reopens. Any decision regarding the class 12th exams for the remaining subjects will be taken once the lockdown is lifted.

The report states, “For class 10 students, the BSEH have yet to conduct science, physical education, Sanskrit, Urdu, agriculture, computer science and electives exams including media entertainment, banking, Punjabi, IT and ITES. For class 12, chemistry, public administrator, geography, computer science, ITIS, history, life science, agriculture, psychology, Sanskrit, Urdu, biotechnology, political science, Hindustani music, philosophy, sociology / entrepreneurship, stenographer, banking and automobile, IT and ITES exams are pending.”

Around 7.41 lakh students have registered to appear for the board exam from the state which were put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown that was placed until April 14th to combat it.

India enters the third week of lockdown today. The number of novel coronavirus cases in the country rose to 4,421 on Tuesday morning, and the toll increased to 114, according to health ministry figures.