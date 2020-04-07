Institute of Chartered Accountant of India (ICAI) will allow students of class 12th to registered for the CA Foundation course without the class 12th result this year. The registration will be provisional and students need to clear the exam before the November CA Foundation examination.

Amidst the COVID-19 lockdown throughout the country, all the state boards have postponed their class 12th examination. The students need to register for the Foundation exam on or before June 30th “if he has been either allotted the admit card and/or appeared in one or more papers in the months of February/March 2020 in the Senior Secondary (10+2) Examination.”

The notice can be accessed in this direct link.

ICAI had earlier postponed its May 2019 examination which will now be held in the month of June. In a notice released on March 27th, the Institute said the exams now will be conducted from June 19th to July 4th.

India entered the third week of lockdown today. The number of novel coronavirus cases in the country rose to 4,421 on Tuesday morning, and the toll increased to 114, according to health ministry figures.